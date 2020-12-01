Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has expanded his growth in the world of franchise based T20 cricket. SRK, who owns Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, has now bought a Los Angeles cricket franchise in the USA. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the franchise is named as LA Knight Riders.

Vision SRK looks forward to the Major Cricket League

"For several years now, we have been expanding the Knight Riders brand globally, and closely watching the potential for T20 cricket in the USA. We are convinced that Major League Cricket has all the pieces in place to execute on its plans and we look forward to making our partnership an enormous success in the coming years," SRK said in a statement.

Contributions SRK's company will contribute towards building cricket stadiums

The report added that one of SRK's companies is a part of the American Cricket Enterprise, the organizing company of the American T20 league. It obtained the rights from USA cricket to conduct the tournament. The report, citing sources, also added that Khan's company would contribute towards building cricket stadiums in US cities that are involved in the tournament.

Information Key details about the Major League Cricket

A new T20 tournament, known as the Major League Cricket, is said to be launched very soon in the United States. This tournament will be played in the US with six teams - New York, San Francisco, Washington DC, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles.

2020 How did SRK's teams perform in IPL and CPL respectively?

In the 2020 edition of the IPL, SRK-owned KKR finished fifth in the league. KKR failed to qualify for the playoffs due to inconsistencies in their performance. The two-time IPL winning side had also finished fifth last season. Meanwhile, TKR went on to win the 2020 edition of the CPL. They won all their games in the league stage, before clinching the finale.

Information SRK has tasted success in global T20 leagues