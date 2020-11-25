South Africa and England are all set to feature in a three-match T20I series, starting on Friday. One expects a hard-fought series between the two sides, with their head-to-head record suggesting the same. However, England have won both the previous bilateral T20I series against the Proteas. Ahead of a crunch battle, here we look at the records that can be scripted.

Morgan Morgan can get past AB de Villiers' tally

England skipper Eoin Morgan has scored 347 runs against South Africa in T20Is at an average of 31.54. Notably, he is the second-highest scorer in South Africa-England T20Is, besides being the top run-getter for England. In the upcoming series, Morgan can surpass AB de Villiers' tally of 390 runs. He could also become the first player between the two sides to score 500-plus runs.

England England batsmen could overcome Amla and ABD

The likes of Jason Roy (287) and Jonny Bairstow (248) are in line to surpass former Proteas star Hashim Amla in terms of runs in South Africa-England T20Is (288). The English openers can also get past the 300-run mark alongside Jos Buttler (294). They can surpass both ABD and Amla in terms of most fours hit. Meanwhile, Morgan can surpass ABD for most sixes.

Duo Morgan and De Kock can script these records

Morgan, who has amassed 2,240 career T20I runs at 30.27, is 26 shy of surpassing Australia's David Warner (2,265). Morgan also needs 96 more to get past Shoaib Malik's tally (2,335). The former could become the fourth-highest scorer in T20Is. Quinton de Kock (1,226) needs 74 more to surpass the 1,300-run mark. He can get past Hashim Amla (1,277) and Mushfiqur Rahim (1,282).

Information Jordan could become England's highest wicket-taker in T20Is