Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is one of the rising superstars of world football. The 20-year-old is a goal machine and his exploits for Dortmund has benefited the Black and Yellow to large extent. Haaland, who has been in supreme form, scored twice as Dortmund beat Club Bruges 3-0 in matchday four of the UEFA Champions League. Here are the records Haaland scripted.

Record Haaland breaks Nistelrooy and Soldado's record in the UCL

Haaland became the fastest to 15 Champions League goals in the competition's history. The young forward amassed the feat in just his 12th game. This is seven fewer than the previous record held by Ruud van Nistelrooy and Roberto Soldado. Meanwhile, the most goals anyone had scored in 12 games before was the tally of 11 by former Brazil striker Adriano.

UCL goals Haaland surpasses the tally of Zidane and Ronaldo

At the age of just 20, Haaland has already netted 16 Champions League goals in 12 matches. The Norwegian surpassed the overall career tally of Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo (14 each) in terms of UCL goals. Besides these two legends, Haaland is also ahead of former stars David Villa and Miroslav Klose (14 goals each).

Goal-scorer Haaland is the top scorer in the UCL 2020-21 season

Haaland is now the highest scorer in the Champions League 2020-21 season. He has amassed six goals in four games so far. He got his first goal against Club Bruges after latching on to a Jadon Sancho pass to slot home. He swept home his second after the ball broke lose in the area.

Bundesliga Haaland had scripted a record in the Bundesliga last weekend

Golden Boy Haaland scored four goals to help Dortmund beat Hertha in the Bundesliga. With 23 Bundesliga goals for Dortmund in just 22 appearances, Haaland broke Uwe Seeler's record of scoring 20-plus times in his first 22 league matches. Haaland scored away from home in the Bundesliga for the first time this season. He also registered four goals for the first time for Dortmund.

