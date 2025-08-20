Justin Bieber impersonator crashes Vegas nightclub, runs $10K tab

In a strange turn of events, a Justin Bieber impersonator fooled the staff at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas into letting him perform several of the pop star's songs. The lookalike, identified as Dylan Desclos, even managed to run up a nearly $10K tab on bottle service before being discovered and booted from the venue. This strange occurrence has since gone viral on social media platforms with videos shared by clubgoers.

Unintentional invite DJ Gryffin was the 1st to reveal the hoax The impersonator's ruse was so convincing that even DJ Gryffin, the evening's headliner, was fooled. He posted a video on Instagram detailing how he was informed that Bieber was in the venue and was then asked to come on stage to perform. "How Bustin Jieber duped me during my own set," Gryffin captioned the video.

Twitter Post See the video of fake Justin Bieber here A fake Justin Bieber tricked an entire Las Vegas night club that he was actually Justin Bieber and they fell for it😭😭 pic.twitter.com/puqKreJCeh — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) August 18, 2025

Deception details The audience was none the wiser Desclos's team reportedly posed as Bieber's entourage, informing Gryffin that the pop star wanted to perform his song Sorry. "After 4 minutes and 27 seconds of what sounded like Justin Bieber... I found out the worst news imaginable." Gryffin soon found out he was a "complete fake." The audience seemed completely deceived as they danced and filmed the imposter on their phones.

Defense Desclos defended himself on social media Desclos, who has been impersonating the Peaches singer for nearly eight years, defended himself on social media. In a since-deleted post from his official TikTok account, he wrote, "For your information, it wasn't me who pretended to be the real Justin, it was my team who was behind it." "Well clearly I was the one who passed but I always say I'm the lookalike."