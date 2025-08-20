3-year jail, ₹1cr fine: Bill banning online gaming coming today

The Indian government is set to introduce a bill banning online money gaming in Parliament today. The move comes after reports of widespread addiction among users, especially children and young adults. The proposed legislation, called the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, seeks to ban platforms or games where users pay money for higher monetary returns.

Mental health concerns Ministry highlights mental health issues caused by online gaming The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has highlighted the immersive and addictive nature of online games with monetary incentives. The ministry said these have caused severe mental health issues among users, particularly children, adolescents, and young adults. "Clinical evidence and field studies have shown a rise in anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, and behavioral problems linked to prolonged gaming," the draft law noted.

Legal repercussions Proposed penalties for offering, enabling online money games The draft law proposes severe penalties for anyone caught offering or enabling online money games. The offender could face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to ₹1 crore, or both. Repeat violations would attract harsher mandatory penalties. Promoting these platforms is also a criminal offense under the proposed legislation, punishable by up to two years in jail and/or a fine of up to ₹50 lakh.