3-year jail, ₹1cr fine: Bill banning online gaming coming today
What's the story
The Indian government is set to introduce a bill banning online money gaming in Parliament today. The move comes after reports of widespread addiction among users, especially children and young adults. The proposed legislation, called the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, seeks to ban platforms or games where users pay money for higher monetary returns.
Mental health concerns
Ministry highlights mental health issues caused by online gaming
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has highlighted the immersive and addictive nature of online games with monetary incentives. The ministry said these have caused severe mental health issues among users, particularly children, adolescents, and young adults. "Clinical evidence and field studies have shown a rise in anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, and behavioral problems linked to prolonged gaming," the draft law noted.
Legal repercussions
Proposed penalties for offering, enabling online money games
The draft law proposes severe penalties for anyone caught offering or enabling online money games. The offender could face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to ₹1 crore, or both. Repeat violations would attract harsher mandatory penalties. Promoting these platforms is also a criminal offense under the proposed legislation, punishable by up to two years in jail and/or a fine of up to ₹50 lakh.
Market dynamics
Online gaming market in India
The online gaming market in India is projected to reach $3.6 billion by 2029, according to venture capital firm Lumikai. However, the government has long been wary of the addictive nature of such games. Currently, there is no central law regulating online gaming in India but some states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh have their own rules banning it. Additionally, states like Sikkim and Nagaland have regulations requiring operators to register with the government.