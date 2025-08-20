Microsoft employees protest at HQ over company's ties with Israel 

A group of Microsoft employees and activists have staged a protest at the tech giant's headquarters in Redmond, Washington. The demonstration was organized by the employee coalition "No Azure for Apartheid" and called on the company to sever its ties with Israel over its actions in Gaza. The protesters pitched tents and declared the area a "liberated zone," before police warned them they were trespassing.

Allegations Protesters' allegations and Microsoft's response The protesters alleged that Microsoft's cloud division, Azure, is being used to support Israeli government and military operations. They claimed the platform provides software and data storage to government agencies, which could be weaponized for military campaigns. However, Microsoft has denied these allegations, stating it has not found any evidence of Azure or AI tools being misused in the Gaza conflict.

Investigation Investigation into Azure's alleged role in surveillance Despite its denial, Microsoft is facing increased pressure over the issue. Earlier this month, the company announced it had hired law firm Covington & Burling to investigate new reports that Israel's military surveillance agency intercepted millions of Palestinian calls and stored the data on Azure servers. This information was allegedly used to determine bombing targets.