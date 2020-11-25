Last updated on Nov 25, 2020, 01:25 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked Australia (CA) to relax the quarantine rules of senior Indian players Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma.
Notably, the Indian cricket board is trying for an exemption a day after the two players were ruled out of the first two Tests.
A BCCI official opened up on the same.
According to an official, Rohit and Ishant might reach Australia in time and participate in India's second three-day tour game, if the quarantine rules get relaxed.
Notably, the tour game against Australia 'A' is slated in Sydney from December 11 to 13.
As per the Australian government's general COVID-19 protocol, a 14-day quarantine period is necessary upon reaching Australia.
"BCCI is in talks with CA, which in turn is negotiating with the Australian government about a relaxation in the quarantine rules. If the rules are relaxed, then both Rohit and Ishant could be available for the (second) tour game," he told The Indian Express.
The Australian government has made a 14-day quarantine period mandatory for incoming travelers, however, there is a provision for exemption which is listed in the 'exemption category'.
The Australian government's health advisory reads, "The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) recognises some other travelers should be exempt from quarantine requirements as long as they take steps to mitigate risk."
The BCCI is trying to take the exemption route for getting Rohit and Ishant on board. The duo is presently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. As per several reports, their chances of featuring in the final two Tests remain bleak.
To be in contention for the third Test, Ishant will have to board a plane almost immediately.
If the 14-day quarantine rule remains, then he can start training only after two weeks.
Besides, Rohit can be cleared to travel only in the second week of December and will need two weeks of further rehabilitation, after which a final assessment can be made.
It has been learned that the team management wants Rohit and Ishant to be fully fit upon their arrival in Australia.
The two players have been recovering from hamstring injury and abdominal muscle tear, respectively.
Interestingly, the rest of Indian squad which earlier traveled from UAE was allowed to train under quarantine.
However, the same privilege may not be given to the duo.
