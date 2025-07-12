By the numbers: Swiatek completes 100 Grand Slam match wins

Numbers

100-20 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Overall at Grand Slams, Swiatek owns a 100-20 win-loss record. At the Australian Open, Swiatek is 22-7. She is a two-time semi-finalist. At Roland Garros, Swiatek is 40-3. Apart from four titles, she is a one-time semi-finalist and quarter-finalist. Swiatek's Wimbledon tally reads 18-5. Apart from one title, she is a one-time quarter-finalist. At US Open, Swiatek is 20-5 with one title (one-time quarter-finalist).