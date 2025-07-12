By the numbers: Swiatek completes 100 Grand Slam match wins
What's the story
A record-breaking Iga Swiatek has clinched the Wimbledon 2025 women's singles title, thrashing 13th seed Amanda Anisimova in straight sets. 8th seed Swiatek won the contest 6-0, 6-0 in just 57 minutes. This is Swiatek's maiden Wimbledon title and a 6th Grand Slam honor. She is 6-0 in Grand Slam finals. Notably, Swiatek completed 100 wins at Grand Slams. We decode the numbers.
Numbers
100-20 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Overall at Grand Slams, Swiatek owns a 100-20 win-loss record. At the Australian Open, Swiatek is 22-7. She is a two-time semi-finalist. At Roland Garros, Swiatek is 40-3. Apart from four titles, she is a one-time semi-finalist and quarter-finalist. Swiatek's Wimbledon tally reads 18-5. Apart from one title, she is a one-time quarter-finalist. At US Open, Swiatek is 20-5 with one title (one-time quarter-finalist).
Do you know?
2nd player with 100th win in a final (Open Era)
As per Opta, Poland's Swiatek is now just the second player in the Open Era to claim their 100th singles Grand Slam win in a final after Andy Murray at the US Open 2012.
Twitter Post
Power of 100!
In her 100th Grand Slam match win, a sixth Grand Slam title 💯#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/g5UNhfa9z9— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2025