Wimbledon: Elisabetta Cocciaretto knocks out Jessica Pegula in opening round

In a major upset, Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto knocked out third seed Jessica Pegula in the 2025 Wimbledon opening round. The unseeded player beat Pegula 6-2, 6-3 in the women's singles clash at Court 2. Notably, Cocciaretto made only her third main-draw singles appearance at Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Pegula exits the Wimbledon Championships with a dismal 8-6 record. Here are the key stats.

Match stats A look at match stats Cocciaretto won a total of 56 points and 17 winners throughout the match. She served two aces compared to Pegula's one. The former had a win percentage of 81 and 80 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted four of her six break points. Notably, Pegula had more unforced errors (24) than Cocciaretto (19). The former registered four double-faults.

Record Record win for Cocciaretto As per Opta, Cocciaretto became the first Italian to defeat a top-three seeded player (women's singles) at Wimbledon in the Open Era. She is also the first Italian to beat a top-three seeded player at a Grand Slam since Flavia Pennetta (beat Simona Halep) and Roberta Vinci (beat Serena Williams) at the US Open 2015 semi-finals.