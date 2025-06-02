Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to reach Roland Garros quarter-finals
What's the story
Carlos Alcaraz, a top contender, has progressed to the quarter-finals of the 2023 French Open.
The Spaniard defeated American Ben Shelton in a thrilling four-set match on Sunday.
The encounter was played on Court Philippe-Chatrier and lasted for three hours and 19 minutes.
Alcaraz's victory came with a scoreline of 7-6(8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Match highlights
Alcaraz's journey to the quarter-finals
The match was a display of aggressive shot-making, excellent net play, and sportsmanship.
Alcaraz saved three set points in the first set before taking control in the second with his quick reflexes against Shelton's power.
Although Shelton managed to take the third set, Alcaraz fought back in the fourth to secure his place in the last eight at Roland Garros for a fourth straight year.
Post-match reflection
Alcaraz's thoughts on his performance
After the match, Alcaraz reflected on his mental struggle during the game. He said, "Today I fought against myself, against the mind."
The Spaniard also expressed happiness over not letting negative thoughts affect his performance.
Alcaraz is eyeing his fifth Grand Slam title and third clay-court trophy of the season at Roland Garros this year.
Upcoming match
Alcaraz's next challenge
Alcaraz will next face American Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals.
The Spaniard leads their head-to-head series 4-2.
Earlier in the tournament, Alcaraz had dropped sets against Fabian Marozsan and Damir Dzumhur but was pushed to his limits by World No. 13 Shelton, who hit hard from both wings in the lively Parisian conditions.
Match analysis
Shelton's performance and ranking
Shelton, who reached the fourth round in Paris for the first time, had three opportunities to win the opening set but made a critical forehand error on serve at 8/8 in the tie-break.
Despite his loss, Shelton's performance has improved his position in the PIF ATP Live Rankings.
The American is now ranked No. 12 after moving up one spot with his impressive run at Roland Garros this year.