What's the story

Carlos Alcaraz, a top contender, has progressed to the quarter-finals of the 2023 French Open.

The Spaniard defeated American Ben Shelton in a thrilling four-set match on Sunday.

The encounter was played on Court Philippe-Chatrier and lasted for three hours and 19 minutes.

Alcaraz's victory came with a scoreline of 7-6(8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.