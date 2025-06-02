2nd ODI: Alzarri Joseph's four-fer against England goes in vain
What's the story
Alzarri Joseph was the pick of West Indies' bowlers in the 2nd ODI against England at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
Although the Windies lost the match, Joseph's four-fer kept them in the hunt. Joe Root's incredible ton powered the hosts.
Notably, England chased down 309 after being down to 93-4 at one stage. Joseph's middle-over spell made a mark nonetheless.
Here are the key stats.
Spell
Phenomenal spell from Joseph
England had a terrible start as they lost Jamie Smith (0) and Ben Duckett (0) in the first two overs.
Although Root led England's recovery, Joseph dismissed Harry Brook and Jos Buttler to power the Windies.
Joseph later dismissed Will Jacks, who shared a century-plus stand with Root. Brydon Carse was Joseph's final victim.
His final figures read 10-1-31-4.
Stats
A look at his ODI stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, Joseph recorded his 5th four-wicket haul in ODI cricket. He also has a fifer to his name.
In 80 ODIs, the Caribbean seamer has raced to 132 wickets at an average of 27.70. The tally includes an economy rate of 5.47.
Against England, Joseph has taken 23 wickets from 10 ODIs at an average of 23.95.