Alzarri Joseph was the pick of West Indies' bowlers in the 2nd ODI against England at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Although the Windies lost the match, Joseph's four-fer kept them in the hunt. Joe Root's incredible ton powered the hosts.

Notably, England chased down 309 after being down to 93-4 at one stage. Joseph's middle-over spell made a mark nonetheless.

Here are the key stats.