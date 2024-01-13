Australia vs West Indies Test series: Presenting the statistical preview

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:13 am Jan 13, 202411:13 am

WI have not won a Test Down Under in this century (Source: X/@ICC)

After demolishing Pakistan 3-0, Australia are gearing up to host West Indies in a two-match Test series, starting January 17. Adelaide and Brisbane will host the two games. The series is a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. Notably, the Caribbean team has not won a Test Down Under this century. Here we present the statistical preview.

Here is the head-to-head record

Australia firmly dominate WI as far as the head-to-head record in Tests is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 118 matches, with the Aussies winning 60 of them. While the Caribbean side emerged winners 32 times, the remaining 25 games were drawn. The two teams last met in the format in 2022. Australia clean swept WI 2-0 at home.

West Indies' Test record in Australia

West Indies have won just 18 out of 68 Tests against the Aussies Down Under. While Australia crossed the line in 39 games, 10 games ended in a draw. The two sides also played out a tie in 1960. West Indies last won a Test match on Australian soil way back in 1997. Overall, WI haven't defeated the Aussies in Tests since 2003.

West Indies Test squad

As many as seven uncapped players have been named in WI's squad with the likes of Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers being unavailable. West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Alzarri Joseph (VC), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua DaSilva (WK), Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie.

Australia's squad for 1st Test against West Indies

Australia have included Matthew Renshaw in the squad with David Warner being retired from Tests. While Steve Smith will open the innings, Cameron Green will take his number-four spot. Australia's squad for 1st Test: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steven Smith (VC), and Mitchell Starc.

Steve Smith's sensational run vs WI

Australia's vice-captain Steve Smith, who is set to open for the first time in Tests, has been sensational against West Indies in the longest format. He boasts 752 runs in seven Tests against them at an astonishing average of 150.40. The tally includes three tons and two half-centuries with his highest score being 199.

Who are the in-form players?

Nathan Lyon (47) and Pat Cummins (42) were the top two leading wicket-takers in Tests last year. Usman Khawaja's tally of 2,337 Test runs at 57 is the most for any player since January 2022. Gudakesh Motie returned with 22 scalps across three Tests last year at 17. Kraigg Brathwaite (390) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (369) were WI's leading run-getters in Tests last year.

Approaching milestones for Australian players

Marnus Labuschagne requires just four runs to complete 4,000 Test runs. Travis Head needs 15 to reach the 3,000-run mark in Tests. Josh Hazlewood is one short of completing 250 Test wickets. Mitchell Starc can become Australia's first left-arm bowler to complete 350 Test wickets. He is five short of the milestone. Hazlewood (148) and Cummins (147) can complete 150 wickets at home.

Approaching milestones for West Indies players

Brathwaite needs 21 to complete 5,500 runs in Test cricket. Alzarri Joseph needs 15 scalps to complete 100 wickets in Test cricket. The pacer also needs a solitary scalp to complete 200 First-Class wickets. Joshua DaSilva needs 137 runs to complete 3,000 runs in FC cricket. Alick Athanaze can get to 2,000 FC runs. He is just 63 short of the milestone.