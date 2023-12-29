Chris Lynn surpasses 400 sixes in T20 cricket: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:04 pm Dec 29, 2023

Lynn has become the first player in BBL history to hit 200 sixes (Photo credit: X/@StrikersBBL)

Veteran Australian star Chris Lynn continued to make his presence felt in the Big Bash League. Lynn, who has been a global franchise ace in the 20-over format, achieved a new milestone on Friday. Adelaide Strikers batter Lynn has gone past 400 sixes in T20 cricket with his first maximum against Melbourne Renegades in the 18th match of the BBL 2023-24 season.

Why does this story matter?

Lynn has been one of the best performers in the 20-over format and owns over 7,500 runs. He is known for his love for sixes and surpassing the mark of 400 is unique. A BBL legend, Lynn is featuring in his 271st match in 20-over cricket. Lynn is a celebrated figure in the 20-over format and his domination is quite impressive.

403 sixes for Lynn

Lynn came into this match with a tally of 399 sixes from 270 matches. He smashed four sixes in a 34-ball 56 for the Strikers. He now owns 403 sixes in T20s. As per ESPNcricinfo, Lynn is now the 18th player to achieve the mark. He has also become just the fifth Aussie player to surpass 400 sixes as well.

Fifth Aussie player to smash 400 sixes

Lynn has joined Shane Watson (467), Glenn Maxwell (458), Aaron Finch (452), and David Warner (421) in terms of sixes in T20s by Aussie players. Notably, former West Indies legend Chris Gayle owns the most sixes (1,056).

Decoding Lynn's numbers in the 20-over format

Lynn's half-century on Friday takes him to 7,593 runs at an average of over 31. His strike rate is over 142. Lynn smashed his 49th fifty in the format (100s: 5). He played 18 matches for Australia, scoring 291 runs. Besides his 403 maximums, Lynn has also smashed 662 fours from 263 innings.

Lynn gets to 200 BBL sixes, surpasses 3,500 runs

Lynn achieved another milestone on Friday. He has become the first player in BBL history to hit 200 sixes. Meanwhile, Lynn has also become the first player in BBL history to surpass the 3,500-run mark. As per ESPNcricinfo, Lynn owns 3,528 runs from 116 BBL matches at 35.28. He registered his 28th fifty (100s: 1). Meanwhile, he also owns 282 fours.

