Australia vs Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq completes 1,500 runs in Test cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:29 pm Dec 15, 202302:29 pm

Imam has over 500 Test runs against Pakistan (SourceL X/@ICC)

Star Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has completed 1,500 runs in Test cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his 26th run against Australia in the Test series opener in Perth. The southpaw has emerged as a vital cog of the Test team lately. However, his numbers away from home require significant improvement. Here we decode his stats in the format.

An average of 38-plus

Meanwhile, Imam has become the 40th batter to accomplish 1,500 runs in Pakistan colors. Playing his 23rd game in the format, he has raced past 1,500 runs at an average of 38-plus. He has hammered eight fifties and three hundreds in the format with 157 being his best score. Against Australia, he has completed 500 Test runs, averaging 55-plus (100s: 2, 50s: 2).

A look at Imam's stellar Test record at home

Imam has been sensational at home since his Test debut in 2018. He has amassed 814 runs in only seven Test matches at an impressive average of 62.61. His tally at home includes four fifties and three hundreds. Imam created history with his 157 (highest score) against Australia in Rawalpindi last year. It was the fourth-highest individual score by a Pakistani opener against Australia.

Poor stats away from home

The 27-year-old batter is playing his 12th away (home of opposition) Test. He has over 480 runs in this regard with his average being just over 25. Imam has reached the 50-run mark only thrice in away games. In neutral venues, Imam has managed 197 runs in four Tests at an average of 28.14. He has slammed a solitary fifty.