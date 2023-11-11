World Cup: Bairstow, Stokes power England to 337/9 versus Pakistan

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha

England posted a mammoth total of 337/9 from their 50 overs against Pakistan (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

England posted a mammoth total of 337/9 from their 50 overs against Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Kolkata. Fifties from Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Joe Root hammered crucial fifties as the English batters looked at ease. Pakistan bowlers made a comeback at the death and prevented England surpassing 350. Here we look at the mid-inning report.

Bairstow slams his fourth World Cup fifty

Bairstow gave England the ideal start that they needed in this game. He along with Dawid Malan added 82 runs in 13.3 overs. His 61-ball 59 was laced with seven boundaries and a maximum. The veteran batter has compiled 747 runs in 20 ODI World Cup matches at 37.35. Besides four fifties, he has also smashed two centuries in the competition.

Second 50-plus opening partnership for England in 2023 World Cup

This is only the second 50-plus opening partnership for England in this World Cup. Their first 50-plus opening stand was against Bangladesh in their second game when the openers added 115 runs. Notably, Bairstow also completed 400 runs against Pakistan (439) at 54.87.

Stokes hammers his third consecutive 50-plus score

Stokes backed his century against Netherlands with a fine 76-ball 84 versus Pakistan. He owns 769 runs in the ODI World Cup with an impressive average of 59.15. This was his eighth fifty-plus score in the competition. In the 2023 World Cup, he amassed 304 runs in six matches at an average of 50.66, slamming two fifties and a solitary ton.

Root smashes sixth ODI World Cup fifty

Root played a fine knock against Pakistan as he smashed a 72-ball 60. He stitched a 132-run partnership with Stokes, taking England over the 200-run mark. While Stokes batted fluently, Root looked a little tentative. Therefore he only slammed four boundaries during his 60-run knock. He was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi in 42.2 overs. This was his sixth fifty in the ODI World Cup.

First Englishman to complete 1,000 ODI World Cup runs

With this knock, Root became the first English batter to complete 1,000 runs in the ODI World Cup. Overall, he owns 1,034 runs in the competition from 26 matches at an average of 44.95. Besides six fifties, he has also hammered three tons in the tournament. He had compiled only 276 runs from nine matches at the 2023 World Cup at 30.66 (50s: 3).

Root becomes the second Englishman to complete 6,500 ODI runs

The veteran batter also completed 6,500 runs in ODI cricket courtesy of this knock. He currently owns 6,522 runs from 171 ODIs at an average of 47.60. He has slammed 39 fifties and 16 centuries in this format. He is England's second-highest run-getter and is only behind former captain Eoin Morgan, who owns 6,957 runs. Root owns 835 runs against Pakistan in 17 matches.

Haris Rauf scripts this unwanted ODI World Cup record

As per Cricket.com, Rauf has conceded 527 runs in the 2023 World Cup edition, which is the most by any bowler in a single World Cup. He broke the record of England's Adil Rashid, who conceded 526 runs in the 2019 World Cup. Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka is in third position for giving away 525 runs in this World Cup.

Summary of the England innings

Batting first England were off to a flier with Malan and Bairstow adding 82 runs opening stand. Later, Root and Stokes slammed fifties and stitched a 132-run partnership providing stability in the middle. Jos Buttler and Harry Brook scored crucial runs as David Willey provided the desired finish. Rauf finished with figures of 3/64 from his 10 overs. Shaheen took two scalps.

Joint-highest wickets by a Pakistan pacer in a WC edition

In the 2023 World Cup, Shaheen has claimed 18 scalps at 19.38 from nine matches. With this tally, Shaheen has equaled Wasim Akram (18 wickets in 1992) to become the joint-highest wicket-taker by a pacer for Pakistan in a World Cup edition. Overall, Shaheen is the joint-second-highest wicket-taker in a World Cup for Pakistan with former spinner Shahid Afridi claiming 21 wickets in 2011.

England achieve this record at the Eden Gardens

As per ESPNcricinfo, England's 337/9 is now the second-highest team total in ODIs at the Eden Gardens. India's 404/5 versus Sri Lanka in November 2014, remains the best score here.