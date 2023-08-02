ICC Test Rankings: England's Joe Root rises to number two

Sports

ICC Test Rankings: England's Joe Root rises to number two

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 02, 2023 | 02:48 pm 2 min read

England batter Joe Root has risen to number two in the latest ICC Test Rankings

England batter Joe Root has risen to number two in the latest ICC Test Rankings. Root, who scored 5 and 91 in the final 2023 Ashes Test, is only behind Kane Williamson. Meanwhile, Australian star Steve Smith rose two places to be third after Root. Among bowlers, Stuart Broad, who announced his retirement from the sport following the fifth encounter, rose to fourth.

Root and Smith close in on Williamson

Root, who finished with 412 runs in Ashes 2023 at 51.50, has 859 rating points. Williamson has 883 points under his belt. On the other hand, Smith, who managed 373 runs at 37.29, including 71 and 54 in the final Ashes encounter, jumped two berths. Smith has 842 rating points under his belt.

Babar Azam rises to fourth; Labuschagne drops

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam jumped two spots to be fourth (829 rating points). Australia's Marnus Labuschagne meanwhile dropped down three places and fifth with 826 rating points. Labuschagne managed 328 runs at 32.80. Australia's Usman Khawaja (7th) and England's Harry Brook (9th) gained a place.

Broad signs off with fourth place

Broad finishes Ashes 2023 with the highest number of wickets for England. He claimed 22 scalps at 28.40. Broad signed off with 604 scalps in the longest format. jumping two places to be fourth with 776 rating points. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins dropped two places to fifth and Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi gained three berths to be sixth. India's Ravichandran Ashwin continues to be top.

Kuldeep and Kishan rise in ODI Rankings

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav moved up eight places to 14th on the list for ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers, following his impressive display with the ball against the West Indies. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan, who slammed three successive fifties, moved up 15 places to equal 45th. West Indies's Shai Hope rose one place to 12th with 688 rating points among batters.

Share this timeline