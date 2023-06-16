Sports

Ashes 2023: Decoding the unique milestones that can be scaled

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 16, 2023 | 03:30 pm 2 min read

England and Australia gear up for a five-match Ashes series, starting today at Edgbaston (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England and Australia gear up for a five-match Ashes series, starting today at Edgbaston. England have played an aggressive brand of cricket under the regime of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes and will come hard at the Aussies Australia won the ICC World Test Championship recently after blanking India in the final. Meanwhile, here are the milestones that can be scaled.

Brook set to become the fastest to 1,000 runs (balls)

In seven matches (11 innings), England's Harry Brook has compiled 818 runs at 81.80. He has consumed 826 balls. He has smashed four tons and three fifties, striking at a fiery 99.03. As per Skysports, Brook is well on target to set a new record for the fastest 1,000 Test runs in terms of balls. Tim Southee holds the record with 1,132 balls.

Ashes: Broad can become the second pacer with 150-plus scalps

Stuart Broad has claimed 131 wickets in The Ashes at 29.05. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker, besides being at the top for England. Broad needs 19 wickets to get to 150. He can become the first Englishman to register the mark. He can also join former Aussie pacer Glenn McGrath (157) with 150-plus scalps. Former legendary leg-spinner Shane Warner (196) leads the show.

Smith can become the joint-fastest to 9,000 runs

Australian star batter Steve Smith has amassed 8,947 runs at 60.04. He will become the fourth Australian batter to score 9,000 runs. Smith is in line to become the joint-fastest to 9,000 runs. Kumar Sangakkara holds the record (172 innings). Smith has featured in 171 innings. Meanwhile, Smith has 31 tons and can become the second-highest centurion for Australia by surpassing Steve Waugh (32).

Double treat for these two England pacers

England pacer James Anderson has claimed 685 wickets at 25.99. He is 15 shy of becoming the third bowler overall and the first pacer in the history of the game to claim 700 scalps. Broad has claimed 582 scalps at 27.65. He is 18 shy of the 600-wicket mark. Broad can become just the second pacer after Anderson to claim 600-plus scalps.

