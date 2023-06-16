Sports

BAN vs AFG: Mominul Haque clocks his 12th Test century

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 16, 2023 | 03:44 pm 2 min read

Mominul Haque owns most Test centuries among Bangladesh batters (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Bangladesh batter Mominul Haque has smashed his 12th century in Test cricket. He accomplished the milestone in the ongoing one-off Test against Afghanistan. The left-handed batter played with intent and scored runs all over the park. Mominul remained unbeaten on 121 off 145 balls as Bangladesh declared at 425/4. Here are his stats.

A fiery knock from Mominul

Bangladesh, who earned a 236-run lead in the first innings, were well placed at 191/2 when Mominul arrived in the middle. As expected, the southpaw attacked bowlers from the outset and gathered runs all over the park. He was involved in 80-plus stands with centurion Najmul Hossain Shanto (124) and skipper Litton Das (66*). The 31-year-old touched the three-figure mark off just 123 deliveries.

Fourth-highest run-getter for Bangladesh

Mominul, who could only manage 15 in the first innings, is Bangladesh's fourth-highest run-getter in Tests. Standing in his 57th Test, he has raced to 3,791 runs at 38.68. Besides 12 tons, he also owns 16 fifties in the format (HS: 181). Only Mushfiqur Rahim (5,553), Tamim Iqbal (5,134), and Shakib Al Hasan (4,454) own more Test runs among Bangladesh batters.

Most tons for Bangladesh in Tests

It must be noted that Mominul owns the most Test centuries among Bangladesh batters. While he has reached the milestone 12 times, Mushfiqur and Tamim trail him in this regard with 10 tons apiece. Among Bangladesh batters, only Mushfiqur (3,966) owns more Test runs since Mominul's debut in the format in 2013. Interestingly, the latter has smashed just 11 sixes in his Test career.

Bangladesh firmly placed on the driver's seat

Shanto (146) and Mahmudal Hasan Joy (77) starred with the bat as the hosts posted 382 while batting first at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium. Debutant Nijat Masood (5/79) claimed a fifer for Afghanistan. In reply, the visitors could only manage 146 thanks to Ebadot Hossain's 4/47. As Bangladesh declared their second innings at 425/4, Afghanistan need to chase down 662.

