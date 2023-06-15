Sports

Nijat Masood becomes second Afghanistan bowler with Test debut fifer

Nijat Masood becomes second Afghanistan bowler with Test debut fifer

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 15, 2023 | 11:10 am 2 min read

Masood returned with 5/79 in 16 overs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan pacer Nijat Masood claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul in the ongoing opening Test against Bangladesh. He became just the second Afghanistan bowler after Amir Hamza to accomplish the feat on Test debut. Masood exploited the red cherry brilliantly and took wickets across different phases. He finished with 5/79 in 16 overs as the hosts were folded for 382 while batting first. Here's more.

A memorable spell from Masood

Masood struck with his very first delivery, dismissing opener Zakir Hasan (1). Mominul Haque (15) was his other victim on Day 1. The pacer was at his best in the first hour of Day 2 as he dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim (47), Taijul Islam (0), and Shoriful Islam (6) in quick successions. His brilliance meant Bangladesh lost their last five wickets inside nine runs.

Masood joins this elite list

As mentioned, Masood dismissed Hasan with his very first delivery in Test cricket. He became the first Afghanistan bowler and eighth overall to get the feat in Tests since 1990. He joined the likes of Richard Illingworth (1991), Nilesh Kulkarni (1997), Chamila Gamage (2002), Nathan Lyon (2011), Shaminda Eranga (2011), Dane Piedt (2014), and Hardus Viljoen (2016) in the elite list.

A debut fifer for Masood

Amir Hamza, who claimed 5/74 versus West Indies in 2019, is the only other Afghanistan bowler with a fifer on Test debut. Meanwhile, Masood became the third Afghanistan bowler after Rashid Khan (4) and Hamza (2) to claim a five-wicket haul in Tests. The debutant's 5/79 are the sixth-best figures by an Afghanistan bowler in the longest format of the game.

Here are his First Class stats

Masood has been exceptional in red-ball cricket and the same earned him a Test debut against Bangladesh. In 25 First-Class games, before his Test debut, he claimed 83 wickets at a decent average of 28.73. The tally includes as many as five fifers with his best figures reading 7/37. Hence, Masood now owns six fifers in FC cricket.

How did Bangladesh's innings pan out?

Najmul Hossain Shanto (146) and Mahmudal Hasan Joy (77) stitched a 212-run stand for the second wicket after Bangladesh lost Hasan early. Bangladesh lost a flurry of wickets later in the opening day and were reduced to 362/5 at the stumps. Another collapse on Day 2 meant they could only 382. Yamin Ahmadzai (2/39) also bowled an important spell for Afghanistan.

Share this timeline