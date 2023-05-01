Sports

IPL 2023: Decoding Rashid Khan's sensational numbers versus DC

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 01, 2023, 04:25 pm 2 min read

Rashid Khan owns 19 wickets versus DC (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans will look to extend their winning run as they meet Delhi Capitals in Match 44 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The colossal Narendra Modi Stadium will host this duel on May 2. While GT are atop the standings with six wins in eight games, DC have prevailed just twice in eight games. Here we decode Rashid Khan's stats versus DC.

Rashid's numbers against the Capitals

Rashid has been sensational as he owns 19 wickets in 14 games against them at 17.63. Since Rashid's debut season in 2017, only Jasprit Bumrah has scalped as many wickets versus DC. His economy rate of 5.98 is the best among bowlers with at least 10 wickets against DC. Earlier this year, he returned with 3/31 in four overs against DC.

How he has fared in Ahmedabad?

With 10 wickets in five games at an economy of 7.7, Rashid owns the most wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He would be raring to extend his golden run at the venue. In the ongoing season, he has raced to nine wickets here though his economy of 8.50 is on the higher side. The tally includes a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rashid's numbers against key DC batters

Rashid has dismissed Prithvi Shaw once in three IPL meetings, though he has conceded 22 runs off 14 balls. The in-form Mitchell Marsh has scored 31 runs off 33 balls against him without being dismissed. The Afghanistan international has dismissed Axar Patel twice in seven IPL meetings. The latter has a paltry strike rate of 95.65 in this battle.

A look at his overall numbers

Rashid currently owns 126 wickets in 100 games at a stellar average of 20.73. His economy rate of 6.56 is the highest among bowlers with at least 50 IPL wickets. In IPL 2023, he has snapped 14 wickets in just eight outings. Surprisingly, however, he has been conceding runs at 8.75. He returned with 0/54 in four overs in his preceding outing against KKR.