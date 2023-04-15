Sports

IPL 2023, bottom-placed DC suffer their fifth successive defeat: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 15, 2023, 07:13 pm 3 min read

Warner scored only 19 versus RCB (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals suffered their fifth successive defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. Sending Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat, DC did well to restrict them to 174/6 in 20 overs. DC spinners gave away 77 from 11 overs, claiming four scalps. For RCB, Virat Kohli scored a record-breaking fifty. In response, DC were poor with the bat (151/9).

DC fall apart against RCB

Chasing a 175-run score, DC were off to a howler, losing three wickets for just two runs. David Warner perished cheaply as well before DC kept losing wickets. Manish Pandey showed some character with a 38-ball 50. Earlier, RCB were off and running as the openers added 42 runs. Kohli and Mahipal Lomror added another 40-plus stand. DC hit back with some quality bowling.

Kohli becomes fourth batter to complete 11,500 T20 runs

Kohli scored a 34-ball 50 before being dismissed by Lalit Yadav. Kohli (11,540) has become only the fourth batter in T20s to complete 11,500 runs. He trails the likes of Chris Gayle (14,562), Shoaib Malik (12,528) and Kieron Pollard (12,175) in the runs tally. He is the only Indian batter to reach 11,500 runs in the shortest format.

47 IPL fifties for Kohli

Kohli (50) is the highest run-scorer in IPL history, with 6,838 runs in 227 IPL matches at an average of 36.76 (SR: 129.65). He has slammed five centuries and 47 fifties. He is one of the only three batters to score 50 fifty-plus scores in the tournament. The 34-year-old has smoked 228 sixes and 597 fours in this tournament.

Second highest scorer against Delhi Capitals

Kohli relishes playing against his state franchise. He has amassed 975 runs in 26 IPL innings at an impressive average of 51.31. He is only behind Rohit Sharma (977) in the runs tally. He has slammed nine fifties while striking at 134.66. Kohli's highest score against DC came back in 2013 when he smoked a 58-ball 99, he eventually got run out.

2,500-plus runs at the Chinnaswamy

Kohli keeps on breaking records as he completed 2,500 runs in the IPL at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. He has now raced to 2,539 runs at the venue in 78 IPL appearances (50s: 19 100s: 3). He has scored the most runs in the IPL in a single venue. Rohit Sharma with 1,860 runs at the Wankhede Stadium trails him in this regard.

Second-highest run-scorer this season

Courtesy of this fifty, Kohli has raced to 214 runs in four matches at 71.33. He has slammed three fifties and is the second-highest run-scorer this season at the moment. He is only behind Shikhar Dhawan's tally of 233 runs. His highest score of 82* this season came against MI. The only time he missed scoring a fifty was against KKR.

Axar is the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker against RCB

Courtesy of his 1/25 from three overs, Axar Patel has raced to 103 wickets in 127 IPL matches. He has an average of 31.10 and an economy of 7.27. Axar has now scalped 19 wickets against RCB in 18 IPL appearances at an average of 23. The left-arm spinner boasts an economy of 7.16 against RCB. He is the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker against RCB.

Manish Pandey scores a 50-run knock

Pandey scored 50 from 38 balls, slamming five fours and a six. He has now slammed his 22nd IPL fifty, racing to 3,724 runs at 29.79. He has a strike rate of 121.74.