IPL 2023: GT beat DC, win second successive match

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 04, 2023, 11:29 pm 2 min read

Gujarat Titans won by six wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Defending champions Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals in the seventh match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The Titans successfully chased down 163 to claim their second successive win of the tournament. Sai Sudharsan starred with a defiant fifty, while David Miller added the finishing touch. Earlier, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan took three wickets each.

How did the match pan out?

DC were off to a positive start after GT skipper Hardik Pandya elected to field. David Warner broke free, and DC registered 52/2 in the first six overs (Powerplay). Sarfaraz Khan and Abishek Porel also made a mark in the first half, while Axar Patel struck eventually. GT too suffered a batting collapse, but Sudharsan and Miller powered them to a comfortable win (163/4).

Sudharsan guides GT to win

Top-order batter Sudharsan arrived in the middle after Wriddhiman Saha departed early on. He started watchfully but accelerated as the innings progressed. Sudharsan exhibited his array of strokes in the middle overs. He kept the Titans afloat despite losing partners. The left-handed batter slammed his second half-century in the IPL. He eventually finished with an unbeaten 62 (48).

Rashid takes three wickets

GT leg-spinner Rashid once again shone in the middle overs. He cleaned over Abishek Porel before dismissing Sarfaraz and Aman Hakim Khan. Rashid conceded 31 runs in four overs, having finished with an economy rate of 7.80. The wrist-spinner has raced to 117 wickets in the IPL from 94 matches. He averages 20.42 in the cash-rich league.

Shami takes a three-fer

As has been the case, Shami was spot-on in the first few overs. However, he leaked quite a few runs as the game progressed. The Indian pacer dismissed Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, and Axar to complete his three-wicket haul. Shami, who recently completed 100 IPL wickets, now has 104 scalps at an average of 28.46.

Second consecutive win for GT

GT have secured their second consecutive win in the ongoing IPL 2023. The reigning champions beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their tournament opener. GT will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next encounter.