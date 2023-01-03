Sports

Sourav Ganguly to rejoin Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket

Sourav Ganguly to rejoin Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 03, 2023, 03:28 pm 1 min read

Ganguly worked with the franchise in IPL 2019

Sourav Ganguly, the former BCCI president, is all set to be appointed Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday. Notably, Ganguly was with the franchise as an advisor before he took over as BCCI chief in 2019. Former Indian all-rounder, Roger Binny, succeeded Ganguly as the BCCI president in October this year. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

This will be Ganguly's second stint with the Delhi-based franchise. In March 2019, DC roped him in as an advisor. Ganguly worked closely with head coach Ricky Ponting in that season. The duo guided the Shreyas Iyer-led to the IPL playoffs. Interestingly, DC ended a seven-year-long wait to earn a playoffs berth. DC seems to have regained the services of Ganguly.

Ganguly's exit as BCCI president

Ganguly, who took over as the BCCI president in 2019, was eligible to extend his role as per Supreme Court's revised norms. However, he reportedly didn't get the backing from other members. According to PTI, the former India captain wanted to continue with his role. After perpetual meetings with the stakeholders, he was informed that a second term remains out of the question.