Sports

IPL 2022, DC vs RR: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

IPL 2022, DC vs RR: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 21, 2022, 12:28 pm 3 min read

Jos Buttler smashed a 61-ball 103 against KKR (Source: Twitter/@rajasthanroyals)

A beaming Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against a belligerent Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. DC have three wins from six fixtures so far. Lately, they battered PBKS by nine wickets in a 116-run chase. Meanwhile, RR (217/5) pummeled KKR by seven runs in a nail-biting duel. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this match-up. Four games have been won by the chasing side out of six fixtures at Wankhede this season. The wicket has offered plenty of help to both batters and bowlers this season. The match between DC and RR can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

RR Can Royals topple a blazing Capitals?

RR have got all their boxes checked across departments, which has clearly been showcased in their results. Jos Buttler, who lately slammed a 61-ball 103 against KKR, remains their vital cog with the bat. Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer have had mighty shows as well. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who pocketed a hat-trick and eventually a five-fer against KKR, would be the linchpin among bowlers.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Both RR and DC have won 12 games each in the 24 face-offs to date in IPL. Since 2019, DC have enjoyed a 5-1 record in wins over the former. Both teams had won a game each in the last edition of IPL.

DC Capitals eye the third spot in the standings

DC bundled out PBKS for a mere 115, the lowest score in IPL 2022 so far. Bowling-wise, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed would play a massive role at Wankhede. Among batters, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw are enjoying a prolific form that they would like to build upon. Meanwhile, Rovman Powell is yet to deliver the returns in the middle order.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

DC (probable XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed. RR (probable XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, DC opener Prithvi Shaw's last five innings read 41, 16, 51, 61, and 10. He averages 36.16 this season. David Warner (DC) has aggregated 191 runs across four innings this season at 63.67. Jos Buttler (RR) has slammed 375 runs across six innings in this edition at 75.00. Ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) has scalped 17 wickets this season at 10.35.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Khaleel Ahmed. Fantasy XI (option 2): Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.