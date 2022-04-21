Sports

IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Apr 21, 2022, 12:26 pm 2 min read

MI are on a five-match losing streak (Source: Twitter/@mipaltan)

A desperate Mumbai Indians (MI) face their nemesis Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Thursday. MI are currently languishing at the bottom with no wins to show. Meanwhile, CSK occupy a spot above with one win in six fixtures. Ahead of the El Clasico of IPL, here's the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

Eleven outings have been held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Six fixtures have been won by the chasing side. The wicket brags an average first innings total of around 180. The last fixture at this venue witnessed SRH (152/3) beat PBKS (151) by seven wickets. Among bowlers, pacers have commanded a massive control in the conditions than spinners.

MI How have MI fared at this venue?

Mumbai Indians have won five of their eight fixtures at DY Patil. Four of their wins have been when batting first. In their maiden outing at DYP, Deccan Chargers (155/0) had battered MI (154/7) by ten wickets. This season, MI (170/8) couldn't overcome RR (193/8), losing by 23 runs. Interestingly, MI (146/9) had lost to CSK (168/5) by 22 runs in the 2010 final.

CSK How have CSK fared at this venue?

Chennai Super Kings have won four of their six matches at DY Patil. Three of CSK's triumphs have been when batting first. Their maiden affair at this venue was against RR in 2008 final. CSK (163/5) had lost to RR (164/7) by three wickets. In this edition, CSK have wins over SRH and RCB by eight wickets and 23 runs respectively.

Do you know? Highest and lowest scores at this venue in IPL 2022

DYP has recorded three scores in excess of 200: 216/4 CSK vs RCB, 208/5 PBKS vs RCB, and 205/2 RCB vs PBKS. Meanwhile, there have been three scores of less than 150: 128 KKR vs RCB, 132/7 RCB vs KKR, and 149/3 DC vs LSG.

Information Who have fared better at DYP - pacer or spinners?

The DY Patil has recorded a total of 62 wickets in the last five outings (including six run-outs). Pacers have been quite intimidating in these conditions with 39 scalps to their show. Meanwhile, spinners have claimed only 17 wickets.

Information MI vs CSK: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). Viewers can live-stream the game on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match is available for viewing across languages: Bangla, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Kannada.