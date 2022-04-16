Sports

IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: Pant elects to field

Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against a competent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. DC thumped KKR by 44 runs in the last outing. Meanwhile, RCB lost to CSK by 23 runs. The news from the ground is that Rishabh Pant has the toss and elected to field first. Here is the report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The wicket at Wankhede has assisted both batters and bowlers this season. The chasing side has won on four of the five occasions. The last outing at this venue witnessed RR (165/6) trump LSG by three runs. Pacers have been lethal and could pose a threat with the early swing in the power-play overs. Dew will aid the batters as the match progresses.

Stats Who have fared better at Wankhede - pacers or spinners?

Overall, a total of 57 wickets have fallen at Wankhede in the season underway. Pacers have rendered clinical exhibitions so far, claiming 36 wickets. In fact, pacers scalped seven wickets in the game between RR and LSG. In comparison, spinners have bagged 17 wickets, including six from the last outing.

Stats Who are the key performers?

According to Cricketpedia, Virat Kohli (RCB) has whacked 937 runs in 26 matches against DC. He averages a monstrous 55.11. Wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik (RCB) is enjoying a sublime form with the willow. He has amassed 131 runs in five innings at an average of 131.00. Against RCB in IPL, David Warner (DC) has racked up 754 runs in 19 matches at 44.35.

Do you know? Prithvi Shaw averages 112 in powerplay in IPL 2022

Prithvi Shaw has capitalized well in the power-play overs. Shaw (112) is second only to Jos Buttler (150) in terms of most runs amassed in the PP overs. Add to that, Shaw has struck at an eye-popping rate of 167 and averaged 112 in PP. DC have conceded the least number of sixes this season (24) while RCB have conceded the highest (54).

Teams Here are the teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, and Mohammed Siraj. Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk and c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, and Khaleel Ahmed.