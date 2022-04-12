Sports

Deepak Chahar ruled out of IPL 2022 with back injury

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 12, 2022, 02:49 pm 2 min read

CSK signed Deepak Chahar for Rs. 14 crore in 2022 (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

In a major blow to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Chahar, who was re-signed by the Yellow Army for Rs. 14 crore during the mega auction this year, reportedly suffered a back injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He was undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a quadricep tear.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chahar has been the mainstay fast bowler for CSK since the 2018 edition.

Former skipper MS Dhoni used him wisely in the powerplay overs.

The former suffered a quadricep tear during India's T20I series against West Indies, earlier this year.

His absence now hands a massive blow to the Yellow Army.

Their pace attack has looked bleak in the first four games.

Information Chahar's availability was shrouded in mystery

Earlier, it was reported that Chahar's quadricep tear will take several weeks to heal. His participation in the cash-rich league was shrouded in mystery. The Super Kings management was waiting for a final assessment from the NCA.

Auction CSK bought Chahar for Rs. 14 crore

CSK did not retain Chahar ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. However, they re-acquired his services for a mammoth Rs. 14 crore at the auction, making him the second-most expensive buy. Notably, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals were also in the race to pick Chahar. It was the first time CSK spent over Rs. 10 crore at an IPL auction.

Career A look at Chahar's IPL career

Chahar started his IPL journey with Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016. They had bought the Indian seamer for his base price of Rs. 10 lakh. He moved to CSK in 2018 (Rs. 80 lakh). As of now, Chahar has taken 59 wickets from 63 IPL games at an average of 29.19. He is also a handy batter down the order.

Bowling CSK have missed the services of Chahar

Chahar has been the nucleus of CSK's pace attack since 2018. As many as 43 of his 59 wickets have come in the first six overs. His economy rate in this period reads as 7.75. Without Chahar, CSK bowlers have failed to ace the powerplay overs in four matches so far. Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, and Chris Jordan haven't been much productive.