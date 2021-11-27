IPL 2022: Will MS Dhoni be CSK's first retention?

CSK will have to spend Rs. 16 crore if CSK choose Dhoni as their first retention

It was recently reported that Chennai Super Kings will retain their captain, MS Dhoni, for the following three IPL seasons. However, fresh reports claim that Dhoni doesn't want to be the franchise's first retention for the 2022 season. Notably, the top pick of the Yellow Army will earn a whopping Rs. 16 crore. Dhoni led CSK to their fourth IPL title in October.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

A mega auction will be conducted ahead of the next IPL season. Notably, the existing IPL teams can retain a maximum of four players. The future of Dhoni is still shrouded in mystery. Earlier this month, the CSK skipper, at an event, said, "Hopefully, my last T20 match will be in Chennai." However, as per reports, he doesn't want to be CSK's first retention.

Information

Key details about the retention rules

As per the BCCI, the existing teams can retain a maximum of three Indian players. Meanwhile, the number of overseas players in the retention list should be restricted to two. The franchises have to submit their final lists by November 30.

Salary

Salary of each player in case of four retentions

It is understood that the teams will have to spend Rs. 42 crore in order to retain four players ahead of the auction. Here is the salary of each player in case of four retentions - Rs. 16 crore for Player 1, Rs. 12 crore for Player 2, Rs. 8 crore for Player 3, and Rs. 6 crore for Player 4.

CSK

Will Dhoni be CSK's first retention?

If CSK choose Dhoni as their first retention, they will have to spend Rs. 16 crore. However, the former Indian captain Dhoni wants CSK to bet on other budding players, who will be pivotal for the franchise in the years to come. On Thursday, it was reported that CSK are set to retain Dhoni for the next three seasons.

Quote

Dhoni doesn't want CSK to lose money: N Srinivasan

Earlier in November, CSK boss N Srinivasan told Editorji, "MS Dhoni is a fair person, he wants retention policy to come out as he doesn't want CSK to lose lots money while retaining him - that is why he gives different reply to everyone."

Dhoni

Dhoni has been under the scanner for his batting

One of the greatest captains, Dhoni, retired from international cricket in August 2020. Since the start of the 2020 IPL season, Dhoni has averaged under 20 with the bat. His strike rate has also gone down. He mustered only 114 runs from 16 matches at just 16.28 in 2021. Dhoni remains the only player to have led in 300 T20 games.

Others

CSK likely to retain Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Besides keeping Dhoni, CSK will likely retain Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Jadeja proved with mettle with his all-round skills, while Gaikwad won the Orange Cap. It has been learned that the franchise is in talks with English all-rounder Moeen Ali for retaining him. Reportedly, left-arm pacer Sam Curran is also in line. He has emerged as a proficient all-rounder for CSK.