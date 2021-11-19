Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Test series: Statistical preview

Sri Lanka and West Indies will clash in the first Test on November 21

Sri Lanka and West Indies are set to lock horns in the two-match Test series. The series opener will begin on November 21 at the Galle International Stadium. This venue will also host the second and final Test, starting November 29. Earlier this year, the two sides met in the two-Test series in the Caribbean. Here is the statistical preview.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Both WI and SL enter the Test series after faring poorly in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. They will play the Qualifiers in order to reach the Super 12s of the 2022 T20 WC edition. WI, now ranked 10th in the T20I Ranking, will be joined by Sri Lanka (ninth) in the qualifying round. The two sides would now ply their trade in Tests.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met on 22 occasions in Test cricket, with Sri Lanka winning nine of them. While West Indies have won four, a total of nine have been drawn. Interestingly, three of the last five Tests between them have resulted in draw. Sri Lanka won the 2015 series, while West Indies last won a series against them in 2003.

Do you know?

WI yet beat SL away from home (Test series)

West Indies are yet to win a Test series against Sri Lanka away from home. They beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in the 1997 Test series at home. Their only other series win against Sri Lanka was in 2003 (1-0).

Runs

WI's leading run-scorer against SL (Tests)

Among the current lot, Kraigg Brathwaite has scored 444 runs at an average of 34.15 against Sri Lanka in Test cricket. The tally includes a ton and two half-centuries. He is followed by star all-rounder, Jason Holder. He has racked up 401 runs at an average of 36.45 against the Lankans from as many Tests. He has registered 2 fifty-plus scores against them.