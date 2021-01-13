Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced a 22-member squad for the upcoming Test series against England. Star all-rounder Angelo Mathews returns to the Test fold after missing last month's South Africa tour due to a hamstring injury. Mathews was originally named in the Sri Lankan squad for South Africa series, however, he later withdrew after suffering a hamstring injury in a domestic T20 competition.

Nuwan Pradeep Nuwan Pradeep earns a Test call-up after three years

The hosts have recalled fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep, who played his last Test in 2017 against Pakistan. The likes of Roshen Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, and the uncapped Ramesh Mendis have also received call-ups. Meanwhile, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, Santhush Gunathilake, and Dilshan Madushanka, who were all a part of the South African tour, have been left out.

Information Mathews on the brink of scripting history

Marquee all-rounder Mathews played his last Test against Zimbabwe in January 2020. Notably, he is 19 runs shy of completing 6,000 runs in Test cricket. He will be only the fifth Sri Lankan to accomplish this feat. Mathews also owns 33 Test scalps.

Squad A look at Sri Lanka's squad for England Test series

Sri Lanka's squad for England Test series: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Asitha Fernando, Roshen Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Ramesh Mendis.

Series ICC WTC: A crucial series for England

The impending series will be crucial for England with respect to the ICC World Test Championship. This will be their penultimate series in the championship before they conclude the campaign against India in February. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka don't have much to gain as they have slipped on the standings (22.2 points percentage) after getting cleaned up 0-2 by the Proteas.

Details The series begins from January 14