After doing well in the second session on Day 1 of the third Test at the SCG, Australia dominated the third session as well. They lost Will Pucovski post Tea, however, from there on Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith added an unbeaten fifty-plus stand to defy the Indian bowlers. Australia will feel happy after being 166/2 at stumps. Here's more.

Wicket Saini gets the impressive Pucovski

Debutant Navdeep Saini got the wicket of Pucovski, who scored a 110-ball 62. He was adjudged LBW after Saini hit his pads. India were working for a while to target his pads and the ploy worked. However, Pucovski had done his job by then. He played an important role in the second session after play resumed. Pucovski rode his luck but showed composure.

Labuschagne Labuschagne the main man for Australia

Marnus Labuschagne (67*) looked in control as he was the chief contributor for Australia. After bossing the show in the second session, Labuschagne made sure he stuck around and played sensibly. He brought up a well deserved fifty and stitched another valuable stand. His application was spot on in both the second and third sessions. Labuschagne struck eight fours in his knock of substance.

Information Smith shows purpose in knock of 31*

Steve Smith looked different today as he came out with more purpose and intent. He was positive from the start and scored a valuable 31* from 64 balls, hitting five fours. He supported Labuschagne as the two added an unbeaten 60-run stand.

Information Indian bowlers fall flat at the SCG