New Zealand and Pakistan gear up for the second Test, starting January 3. The Kiwis have taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series and can become the number one ranked side in Tests with a win. Meanwhile, skipper Kane Williamson, who impressed in the first Test, can script several records in the upcoming encounter. We present the same.

Tons Williamson can enter a special club

Williamson got scores of 129 and 21 in the first Test against Pakistan. He registered his 23rd career Test ton to equal the likes of Javed Miandad, Kevin Pietersen, Virender Sehwag, and Justin Langer (23 each). Another century will see the star batsman equal the tally of Mohammad Yousuf, David Warner, and Vivian Richards.

Runs Williamson can enter the 7,000-run club

Williamson needs 123 runs more to reach the 7,000-run mark in Test cricket. If Williamson gets this tally, then he will become only the third Kiwi batsman to achieve this feat after Stephen Fleming (7,172) and Ross Taylor (7,367). The Kiwi skipper can also get past the likes of Don Bradman (6,996), Sanath Jayasuriya (6,973), and Dilip Vengsarkar (6,868) in terms of Test runs.

Numbers Williamson can script these records

In the first match, Williamson achieved a record by becoming the maiden Kiwi batsman to notch 1,000 career Test runs against Pakistan. He has accumulated 1,004 runs at an average of 50.20. Williamson is the fourth-highest run-scorer in New Zealand-Pakistan Tests. He needs 56 runs more to surpass Inzamam-ul-Haq's tally (1,059). He can become the first Kiwi to hit four tons against Pakistan.

