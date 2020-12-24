New Zealand and Pakistan gear up for a two-match Test series, starting on December 26. The Kiwis can make significant ground in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Their recent series win against West Indies will give them plenty of confidence. Meanwhile, skipper Kane Williamson will make his presence felt. The Test stalwart can script several records in the series. We present the same.

Test career A look at Williamson's Test career and performance versus Pakistan

In 81 Test matches, Williamson has racked up 6,727 runs at an average of 52.55. The right-handed batsman has notched 22 tons and 32 fifties, with a best of 251. He achieved his highest score recently in the second Test against West Indies. Meanwhile, Williamson has scored 854 runs in 10 Tests against Pakistan. He has hit two tons and four fifties at 47.44.

Versus Pakistan Williamson 146 shy of getting to 1,000 runs against Pakistan

Williamson is the third-highest scorer for New Zealand against Pakistan in Test cricket. He needs 146 more to register 1,000 career Test runs against Pakistan. Williamson, alongside Ross Taylor (903) could register this feat against Pakistan. The two can get past Martin Crowe, who is the leading scorer for Kiwis against Pakistan (973).

Records Williamson in line to script these Test records

Williamson needs 273 runs more to reach the 7,000-run mark in Test cricket. If Williamson gets this tally, then he will become only the third Kiwi batsman to achieve this milestone after Stephen Fleming (7,172) and Ross Taylor (7,285). Williamson can also get past the likes of Don Bradman (6,996), Sanath Jayasuriya (6,973), and Dilip Vengsarkar (6,868) in terms of career Test runs.

2020 Williamson could end 2020 with 500-plus Test runs