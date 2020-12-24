Last updated on Dec 24, 2020, 03:48 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
New Zealand and Pakistan gear up for a two-match Test series, starting on December 26.
The Kiwis can make significant ground in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.
Their recent series win against West Indies will give them plenty of confidence.
Meanwhile, skipper Kane Williamson will make his presence felt.
The Test stalwart can script several records in the series.
We present the same.
In 81 Test matches, Williamson has racked up 6,727 runs at an average of 52.55.
The right-handed batsman has notched 22 tons and 32 fifties, with a best of 251.
He achieved his highest score recently in the second Test against West Indies.
Meanwhile, Williamson has scored 854 runs in 10 Tests against Pakistan.
He has hit two tons and four fifties at 47.44.
Williamson is the third-highest scorer for New Zealand against Pakistan in Test cricket.
He needs 146 more to register 1,000 career Test runs against Pakistan.
Williamson, alongside Ross Taylor (903) could register this feat against Pakistan.
The two can get past Martin Crowe, who is the leading scorer for Kiwis against Pakistan (973).
Williamson needs 273 runs more to reach the 7,000-run mark in Test cricket.
If Williamson gets this tally, then he will become only the third Kiwi batsman to achieve this milestone after Stephen Fleming (7,172) and Ross Taylor (7,285).
Williamson can also get past the likes of Don Bradman (6,996), Sanath Jayasuriya (6,973), and Dilip Vengsarkar (6,868) in terms of career Test runs.
2020 has been a year disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Williamson, who has played three Tests this year, has scored 348 runs at 59.89.
He has one ton and a fifty.
With the Boxing Day match being the final Test of the year, Williamson could become the first non-Englishman to slam 500-plus runs in 2020.
