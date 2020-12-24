Legend Sunil Gavaskar believes a number of Indian players are subject to different rules in the present Indian cricket team. In his recent column for Sportstar, the Little Master quoted the example of Ravichandran Ashwin and T. Natarajan, explaining this. The former feels that Ashwin doesn't receive the backing he deserves. Gavaskar also highlighted the poor technique of youngster Prithvi Shaw. Here is more.

Praise Gavaskar heaps praise on Ashwin

Gavaskar started off by praising Ashwin, who was among wickets in the first Test. "Ravichandran Ashwin bowled beautifully as the Aussie batsmen struggled to read him. The way he got Smith out was a joy to behold. Smith was at the non-striker's end when Ashwin bowled to Labuschagne and saw that all the deliveries were bowled around the middle and leg-stump," wrote Gavaskar.

Rules 'Ashwin gets sidelined if he doesn't take heap of wickets'

"Any other country would welcome a bowler who has over 350 Test wickets and not to forget four Test centuries. However, if Ashwin doesn't take wickets in one game, he is sidelined for the next one. That does not happen to established batsmen. If they fail in one game, they get another chance. But for Ashwin, the rules seem to be different," Gavaskar continued.

Do you know? Ashwin has fared well in the past two years

Team India has played overseas quite a lot since 2018. Even during that period, he has managed to scalp 66 wickets from mere 17 Tests at a remarkable average of 24.50. Notably, he is the fourth-highest wicket-taker from India, having claimed 370 scalps at 25.27.

Natarajan Natarajan yet to meet his daughter after the birth

Gavaskar mentioned how T. Natarajan was asked to be the net bowler Down Under, after giving match-winning performances in the IPL. Notably, the latter made his international debut days after becoming a father. He flew directly to Australia from the bio-bubble in the UAE, which deprived him of seeing his daughter. Paradoxically, Indian captain Virat Kohli left after the first Test on paternity leave.

Shaw 'Shaw hasn't learned from his mistakes', points out Gavaskar

Reflecting on Prithvi Shaw's poor technique, Gavaskar said he has not yet learned from his mistakes. "It's been a nightmare of a tour so far for young Prithvi Shaw as he has struggled to come to terms with the bounce on the Australian pitches and sadly he has not shown the inclination to learn from his past mistakes," Gavaskar pointed out.

Technique A forgettable tour for Prithvi Shaw, so far