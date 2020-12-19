Last updated on Dec 19, 2020, 08:06 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
Team India, on Saturday, was handed a crushing defeat by hosts Australia in the opening Test (D/N) at the Adelaide Oval.
The Virat Kohli-led side registered their lowest-ever total in Test cricket as they collapsed on 36 in the first session.
India's torrid show is paradoxical to their historic achievement against England on the same date (December 19), four years ago.
Here is more.
Exactly four years ago, Team India recorded their highest-ever total in Test cricket.
Under Kohli, the Indian batsmen gave a run for the money to England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai .
A blistering triple century from Karun Nair (303*) propelled India to 759/7 before they declared the innings.
Later on, the hosts won by an innings and 75 runs.
By doing so, India eclipsed their previous record of 726/9d against Sri Lanka, which was registered in 2009. Overall, this became the seventh-highest total by a team in Test cricket. Also, Nair became the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to slam a triple ton (Tests).
Nearly half a decade later, India recorded their lowest-ever Test total (36/9).
In series opener against Australia (D/N), India were in the driving seat after the first innings.
They had gained a 53-run lead upon bowling out Australia on 191.
However, the Indian batsmen descended like a pack of cards on Day 3.
Eventually, Australia easily chased a nominal target of 90.
Dec 19, 2016: India register their highest score in Test cricket— NewsBytes (@NewsBytesApp) December 19, 2020
Dec 19, 2020: India register their lowest score in Test cricket #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/IzVuUqioDJ
This was only the second instance when no batsman reached double figures in a Test innings.
Here are the scores: Shaw (4), Mayank (9), Bumrah (2), Pujara (0), Kohli (4), Rahane (0), Vihari (8), Saha (4), Ashwin (0), Umesh (4*), Shami (1).
A similar event took place in 1924 when SA were bowled out for 30.
Notably, Herbie Taylor recorded the highest score (7).
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.