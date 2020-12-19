On December 19, 2018, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as the manager of Manchester United after Jose Mourinho was sacked. Two years later, Solskjaer is still searching for a trophy. The 2020-21 season presents him the best chance to get hold of silverware and establishing his vision for the long run. Here we look at the numbers of United under Solskjaer.

The former United legend has managed 110 games so far in all competitions. He has seen his side win 61 games, drawing 22 and losing on 27 occasions. With a win percentage of 55.45, Solskjaer is behind his predecessor Mourinho (58.33). Notably, two more losses will see Solskjaer surpass Mourinho (28) in this regard in lesser games managed than the Portuguese.

Solskjaer took over from gameweek 18 in the Premier League 2018-19 season. He started strongly, going unbeaten in his first 12 games in charge. During this period, United won 10 games and drew just twice. However, in the last nine games of the season, United went on to lose five, besides two wins and two draws each. They finished the season sixth.

United started poorly under Solskjaer in 2019-20 season of the Premier League. They had collected just 13 points from the first 11 games and were placed 10th. Until the end of January, United struggled for consistency. However, things changed since February as they clinched 32 points from an available 36 in a season that was delayed for the COVID-19 pandemic. United finished third.

United had the third-best defence in the Premier League last season, conceding just 36 goals. It was a massive improvement from the previous season (54 goals). However, they have already let in 19 goals this season after just 12 games. United scored the fifth-highest number of league goals last season (66). They haven't quite hit the ground running this season, amassing 22 so far.

United are placed sixth at the moment, having a game in hand. They have claimed 23 points so far, winning seven, drawing two and losing three games. They have a 100% win record away from home, but their form at Old Trafford have been worrying. United have claimed just five points from six home games. Meanwhile, they have crashed out from the Champions League.

United looked set to do something special last season after reaching the semis of three cup competitions. However, they failed to progress into the final of any tournament. They bowed out of the semi-finals from the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

