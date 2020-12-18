Manchester United beat Sheffield United 3-2 in gameweek 13 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. With this victory, Man United maintained their perfect away record this season. This was their sixth straight victory away from home in the league as they became the first side to register this record after conceding the first goal in each of them. Here are the records broken.

Opta stats United rule the numbers away from home

Manchester United are the fourth side in English top-flight history to record 10 consecutive away league wins, after Spurs (10 in 1960), Chelsea (11 in 2008) and Manchester City (11 in 2017). United have now scored at least twice in 10 consecutive away league games - the longest such run by a team in the top flight since Spurs in October 1960 (also 10).

Sheffield United Unwanted records for the Blades

As per Opta, Sheffield United have won fewer points after their first 13 games of a league season than any other team in English top-flight history (one). In 26 home games in the Premier League since the start of last season, Sheffield United have only conceded three or more goals on two occasions. Notably, both have been against Manchester United (3-3 and 3-2).

Rashford Brilliant Rashford scripts these records

Marcus Rashford has five goals in six away games in the Premier League this season. This is as many as he did in 16 away appearances in the competition last term. Rashford has scored 43 goals under Ole Gunnar Solskaer across competitions. As per Opta, this is the most by any United player under a single manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Information United join an elite list of clubs

The Red Devils became only the third team in Premier League history to win their opening six away games of a season, following Chelsea in 2008-09 and Manchester City in 2017-18.

#SHUMUN How did the match pan out?

United started slowly as Dean Henderson gifted the Blades an opener after five minutes when forward Oliver Burke blocked his clearance, allowing David McGoldrick to tap in. John Fleck missed a glorious chance to make it 2-0, before Rashford equalized. Anthony Martial scored next, collecting Paul Pogba's pass. Nine minutes after the break, Rashford made it 3-1, however, Sheffield got one at the death.

Information United go sixth after overcoming Sheffield United