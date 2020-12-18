Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski won the best men's player at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich. The Pole beat last year's winner Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the top prize. Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won the best men's coach over Bayern boss Hansi Flick. Manuel Neuer won the best men's goal-keeper award. Here are further details.

Lewandowski Lewandowski was unstoppable in 2019-20 season

Bayern's Lewandowski was top scorer in the Champions League 2019-20 season (15 goals), as well as the Bundesliga (34) and the DFB Pokal (6). He ended up with 55 goals from 47 games across competitions. This was the highest tally by a player in Europe's top five domestic leagues. He has carried the form this season as well, scoring 18 goals already.

Words It's hard to find the right words: Lewandowski

A proud Lewandowski credited his team-mates and Bayern's staff for their support in a sensational year. "This was a sensational year. It's is always hard to stay at the top, but we want to do that. Thank you to all the staff and my team-mates. Without them, it wouldn't have been possible. It's hard to find the right words. I'm so proud," he said.

Duo Klopp and Neuer win best coach and goal-keeper awards

Klopp was recognized for leading Liverpool to their first Premier League title. He was named the best men's coach for the second successive year. He beat Flick and Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa to the top honor this year. Meanwhile, Neuer won the best men's goal-keeper award, beating Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Liverpool's Alisson to the recognition.

Puskas Award Son Heung-min wins the Puskas Award

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min won the Puskas award for the best goal scored with his brilliant solo effort against Burnley last season. The South Korea international ran from one box to the other, cutting through Burnley's defence before finishing precisely. The award, first established in the year 2009, is named after former Real Madrid striker Ferenc Puskas.

Best Men's XI FIFA Fifpro Men's Team of the Year

Goal-keeper: Alisson (Liverpool). Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich). Mid-fielders: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Thiago (Liverpool). Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).