Last updated on Dec 18, 2020, 11:40 am
Written byParth Dhall
Team India has commenced Day 2 of the ongoing Adelaide Test (D/N) on a positive note.
The Indian fast bowlers gave the Australian batsmen a run for the money in the first session, after the Indian innings ended on 244.
Although Australia were off to a watchful start, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah sent back both the openers in the first session.
Here is more.
Earlier in the day, the Indian innings ended on 244 as the visitors mustered only 11 more runs.
Starting from their overnight score of 233/6, India lost wickets in quick succession early on Day 2.
Notably, Team India's batting collapsed on the first day after skipper Virat Kohli got run-out.
Kohli remained the top-scorer (74), having smashed his 23rd Test fifty.
Indian premier fast bowler, Bumrah, jeopardized the Australian batsmen in the first session.
The Aussie openers had no clue in front of Bumrah's immaculate line and length.
The deadlock was finally broken in the 15th over when he trapped Matthew Wade in front.
In his very next over, he dismissed Joe Burns, who also departed on 8.
