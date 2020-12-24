Manchester United won their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Everton to make it to the semis for a second successive season. Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial scored at the death for United to help them make it through. United will face defending champions Manchester City in the semis at Old Trafford. Here we present the list of records broken.

EVEMUN United leave it late against Everton

United started in a dominating fashion and controlled the game for the first 25 minutes. However, Everton got back their shape and produced some shots to settle the nerves a bit. The second half was disappointing from both sides, however, Edinson Cavani was fed by Anthony Martial, before he scored with a beautiful left-footed strike. Martial then got the second in injury time.

United United script these superb records

As per Opta, Manchester United have reached the League Cup semi-finals for the 16th time. They are second only to Liverpool (17) in the competition's history. United have scored in each of their last 25 away games in all competitions, since a 0-2 defeat at Liverpool in January. This was United's third clean sheet in 12 away games in all competitions this season.

Records More records for the Red Devils

As per Opta, Man United are the first team to win away at Everton twice in the same season since Chelsea in the 2007-08 campaign. This was United's 14th consecutive away win in domestic competition. They last failed to win on the road in a non-European competition against Spurs back in June (1-1).

Duo Martial and Cavani register these feats