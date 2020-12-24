Australia are set to have an unchanged playing XI for the impending Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Head coach Justin Langer confirmed the development, stating the Aussies will stick to the same combination unless there are last-minute changes. He also said that star opener David Warner is yet to recover, and could return to the side later in the series. Here is more.

Statement A look at what Langer asserted on the playing XI

Here is what Langer stated. "I'd be a pretty courageous man to change the XI for this Test match after the last one," said Langer. "At this stage unless something happens over the next few days - and it can happen in the world we live in - we'll go in with the same XI, I'd say."

Warner Burns, Wade to continue in the absence of Warner

Warner hasn't recovered from a groin injury that he sustained in the ODI series against India. Although he has arrived in MCG, he will only regroup with the squad only ahead of the third Test. In his absence, the likes of Joe Burns and Matthew Wade will likely continue as the makeshift openers. The duo looked comfortable in Australia's run-chase during the Adelaide Test.

Quote Warner wants to make sure he is fully fit

Speaking on Warner's status, Langer said, "Davey had a good hit yesterday, he's a bit way off with the running. He wants to make sure he's 100% fit so he gets great energy personally and as a group they get energy out of that."

MCG Australia enter the MCG Test with 1-0 lead

Australia presently lead the four-match Test series 1-0, after they handed India a crushing defeat in the series opener. Notably, the visitors recorded their lowest Test total in the second innings as Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins rattled their batting line-up. Now, the hosts would want to win the Boxing Day Test, which they lost the last time around (in 2018/19).

Confidence We have got the confidence: Langer