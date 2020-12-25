Last updated on Dec 25, 2020, 11:21 am
Written byRajdeep Saha
On Thursday, the BCCI named Chetan Sharma, Abbey Kuruvilla and Debasis Mohanty as national selectors as former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar missed out.
Speaking to ANI, Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) chief Madal Lal confirmed the development and stated, "Yes, they have been appointed. Now, the one who has played maximum matches will be the chief," he said.
Here are further details.
A three-member CAC headed by Lal, also comprising the likes of former pacer RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik, held the interviews for national selectors on Thursday.
The CAC had earlier also appointed Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh as the national selectors earlier this year. They had replaced MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda respectively.
Former Indian pacer Agarkar had also applied for the post of national selector.
He was being pitted as the front runner for the post, however, he surprisingly missed out.
Agarkar, a veteran of 200 international games for Team India, was expected to become the chairman of the panel.
However, Chetan Sharma has been selected as the new chief selector.
According to a report in The Times of India, Mohanty has been promoted to the senior committee after being the chief selector of the junior committee.
Meanwhile, Sharma, Kuruvilla and Mohanty will represent north, west, and east zones.
Interestingly, the committee will be reviewed by CAC after a year even as they are eligible for a tenure of at least three years.
The BCCI AGM was held on Thursday and several key decisions were taken.
There will be an entry of two new teams in the IPL from the 2022 edition.
ICC's bid for the inclusion of T20 cricket in the Olympics (from the 2028 edition in LA) has been backed in principle.
All First-class cricketers to be given compensation for the curtailed domestic season.
