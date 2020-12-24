Satnam Singh Bhamara, the first Indian player to be drafted into NBA, has been handed a two-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Agency's (NADA) disciplinary panel for failing a dope test. His ban will commence retrospectively from November 19, 2019, and end on November 18 next year. During the period, he won't be able to represent India. Here is more on the same.

Test Bhamara had failed a doping test last year in Bengaluru

In November 2019, Bhamara was slapped with a provisional suspension after he failed an out-of-competition test conducted by NADA during a preparatory camp in Bangalore for the South Asian Games. Although the 25-year-old had opted out of the Games, he disputed the charge leveled against him. He requested NADA for a hearing by its Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP).

Hearing Disciplinary panel found Bhamara guilty of not exercising due caution

After a year-long hearing into the matter, the disciplinary panel found Bhamara guilty of not exercising due caution "in verifying the composition of the supplement he was consuming". Although the panel maintained that he didn't "intentionally" take the banned substance for gaining unfair advantage over other athletes, he was "negligent" enough in performing his duties after being fully aware of NADA's rules.

Information As per NADA, Bhamara consumed a prohibited substance

NADA said Bhamara had tested positive for Higenamine, which was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List in 2017, and is classified as a beta-2 agonist. The same is prohibited at all times, both in and out-of-competition.

Twitter Post Bhamara tested positive for Higenamine: NADA

