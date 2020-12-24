Just like every sport, tennis also faced the wrath of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In a strange turn of events, the outbreak led to postponement of traditional Grand Slams. Notably, the Wimbledon got suspended first the first time since World War II. However, several epic encounters following the resumption resurrected the sport. We take a look at the this year's biggest Grand Slam comebacks.

Federer Swiss maestro Roger Federer claims a magnificent victory

Swiss maestro Roger Federer didn't feature much this year due to his injuries, however, he gave a glimpse of his masterclass intermittently. In the high-octane Australian Open quarter-final clash, America's Tennys Sandgren was on the brink of defeating the all-time great. However, Federer added his Midas touch, having saved as many as seven match points. Eventually, he defeated Sandgren 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-3.

Thiem Dominic Thiem scripts history

In September, Dominic Thiem audaciously pulled off a historic comeback to win his maiden US Open title. He trounced Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6), securing his first-ever Slam title. The Austrian became only the second player to win from two sets down in a US Open final, and the fifth (Open Era) to win a Grand Slam final after doing so.

Murray A victory to remember for ages

Andy Murray entered the US Open on the back of no Grand Slam experience for over a year due to hip injury. In the first-round match against Yoshihito Nishioka, he lost two sets and a break in the third. However, Murray defied all odds and eventually beat him 4-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(4), 6-4, in a game that lasted four hours and 39 minutes.

Rublev Rublev produces a remarkable win at Roland Garros

Andre Rublev arrived at the Roland Garros after his title run at the ATP 500 tournament. In the first round, he faced Samurai Sam, who won the first two sets through tie-breaks. The Russian was even trailing 2-5 in the third set, before winning five straight games. After three hours and 17 minutes, Rublev produced a remarkable win, 6-7(5), 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.

Coric Borna Coric staged an astonishing comeback