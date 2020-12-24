Last updated on Dec 24, 2020, 05:35 pm
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
Defensive tackles made by players in football is an art in itself.
From throwing the bodies in and sticking a foot out to get the ball is often all about calculation.
Besides, defenders and keepers are often seen making goal-line clearances to prevent the ball from going into the back of the net.
2020 was another year where these things were witnessed.
Here's more.
In October 2020, Liverpool were up against Ajax in the Champions League group stage match.
The Reds managed to hold on to a 1-0 victory against the Dutch side.
Mid-fielder Fabinho, who was deployed as a central defender, impressed largely.
The Brazilian made four tackles, besides a goal-line clearance after keeper Adrian was somehow lobbed in his six-yard box.
A post shared by fabinho on
In March, Liverpool's James Milner made a vital goal-line clearance to help Liverpool win 2-1 against Bournemouth.
The clash saw Liverpool come back from behind.
However, Bournemouth could have equalized when Ryan Fraser beat the Reds backline before chipping the ball over Adrian.
Milner rushed to the back and acrobatically stuck his leg out to send the ball out of play.
Tottenham earned a narrow 1-0 win against Burnley in the Premier League 2020-21 season.
Son Heung-min scored the only goal after being assisted by Harry Kane.
Notably, Kane showed his prowess in preventing Burnley from scoring.
Burnley earned a corner and James Tarkowski rose the tallest to head the ball towards the net.
However, Kane made a game-saving clearance off the line.
A game-saving clearance 💪— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 27, 2020
👊 @HKane #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/aeCm0hG683
Chelsea's Thiago Silva made a brilliant tackle to deny Manchester United's Edinson Cavani a goal in the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.
Mason Greenwood's sublime pass saw Cavani reacting quickly to shoot, however, Silva made a sliding tackle.
Leicester, who beat Arsenal 1-0 in October, saw Jonny Evans sliding in to make a defining tackle to prevent Hector Bellerin from assisting Alexandre Lacazette.
