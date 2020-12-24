The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday, approved the inclusion of two new franchises in the Indian Premier League. Notably, the decision was taken in the 89th BCCI's Annual General Meeting, in Ahmedabad. This now takes the total franchises in India's cash-rich league to 10. Interestingly, the IPL has followed this model in the previous editions as well.

Information Several decisions taken at AGM

Apart from adding two teams, several decisions were taken at the meeting. The most notable being that both men and women players would be compensated for the curtailed domestic season. Further, Congress leader Rajiv Shukla was officially appointed as the Vice President.

A look at other key updates

It is understood that the general body decided in favor of Sourav Ganguly to be India's director in the ICC Board. Secretary Jay Shah will be the alternate director, as well as India's representative at the Chief Executive Committee meets of the global body. The board also took some major decisions regarding India's domestic season, which was curtailed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Domestic cricket All First-class players will be compensated appropriately

It was decided that all players involved in First-class cricket, (men and women), will be suitably compensated for the domestic season. The BCCI also plans to restart the domestic season, after a delay of several months. Notably, the season will commence in January with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 championship (January 10-31). Several teams have already named a list of probables for the tournament.

Information The inclusion of cricket at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

In another major development, the board also decided to back the ICC's bid for the inclusion of cricket (T20 format), at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics "after getting some clarifications from the International Olympic Committee".

IPL The history of 10-team model in IPL