Will Kartik Aaryan's 'Tu Meri Main Tera...' release on Diwali?

A source told Mid Day, "Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 [2024] hit the screens last Diwali and was a superhit. He wants to continue the momentum and put his signature on a festival release." "Tu Meri Main Tera... is expected to be wrapped up by July-end." "So, the actor is keen that the rom-com hit the marquee this Diwali."

Meanwhile, Basu's untitled film, which stars Aaryan and Sreeleela, is unlikely to be ready by Diwali. The production is reportedly far from complete, and it won't be ready for its intended festive release. An insider said, "A considerable portion of the film has yet to be completed. There is no chance of it adhering to its Diwali release." Aaryan intends to resume shooting for Basu's musical after wrapping up Tu Meri... so it's ready for an early-2026 release.