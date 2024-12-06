'Mirzapur: The Film' bringing back dead characters? Plot speculations
Ali Fazal, who is famous for his key role in the hit OTT series Mirzapur, recently opened up about the upcoming Mirzapur: The Film. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, he teased that the movie could follow Peaky Blinders's strategy of bringing back dead characters from the series. "It's the OG cast and we are at the back of the table...It has to go back in time because some dead people are walking," he said.
'Mirzapur: The Film' aims to expand franchise universe
The actor further dished, stating, "We are really excited to bring it to the theatres. Peaky Blinders also did that." The teaser for Mirzapur dropped in October, with main actors reprising their roles and teasing a larger, more thrilling story. The producers want to make a film that not only satiates fans but also adds more depth to the Mirzapur universe. With its ensemble cast and dramatic twists the film is expected to be a defining entry in the franchise.
Fazal's reflections on 'Mirzapur' series and upcoming film
Fazal also reminisced about the high-octane action scenes in Mirzapur in a separate conversation with Sucharita Tyagi. He remembered a specific scene where he killed someone in an "unnecessary way," adding, "And I just couldn't redeem myself. The character also could not have redeemed itself from that." Nevertheless, he was thrilled to bring the film to theaters, stressing it wasn't an odd decision but following the path of hit western shows like Peaky Blinders.
'Mirzapur: The Film' set for 2026 release
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Film is set to release in 2026. As the countdown begins, fans are excited to revisit the blood-soaked streets of Mirzapur in this new avatar. Meanwhile, Fazal's upcoming projects include Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino (2024), Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947, and the Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life. He will also star in a Hollywood film titled Rule Breakers opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge.