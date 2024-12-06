Summarize Simplifying... In short The much-anticipated 'Mirzapur: The Film', directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment, is set to hit the theatres in 2026.

The film, featuring an ensemble cast, promises a thrilling story and a deeper dive into the Mirzapur universe.

Actor Fazal, who is also part of the project, expressed his excitement about the film, drawing parallels with hit western shows like Peaky Blinders.

'Mirzapur: The Film' bringing back dead characters? Plot speculations

What's the story Ali Fazal, who is famous for his key role in the hit OTT series Mirzapur, recently opened up about the upcoming Mirzapur: The Film. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, he teased that the movie could follow Peaky Blinders's strategy of bringing back dead characters from the series. "It's the OG cast and we are at the back of the table...It has to go back in time because some dead people are walking," he said.

'Mirzapur: The Film' aims to expand franchise universe

The actor further dished, stating, "We are really excited to bring it to the theatres. Peaky Blinders also did that." The teaser for Mirzapur dropped in October, with main actors reprising their roles and teasing a larger, more thrilling story. The producers want to make a film that not only satiates fans but also adds more depth to the Mirzapur universe. With its ensemble cast and dramatic twists the film is expected to be a defining entry in the franchise.

Fazal's reflections on 'Mirzapur' series and upcoming film

Fazal also reminisced about the high-octane action scenes in Mirzapur in a separate conversation with Sucharita Tyagi. He remembered a specific scene where he killed someone in an "unnecessary way," adding, "And I just couldn't redeem myself. The character also could not have redeemed itself from that." Nevertheless, he was thrilled to bring the film to theaters, stressing it wasn't an odd decision but following the path of hit western shows like Peaky Blinders.

'Mirzapur: The Film' set for 2026 release

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Film is set to release in 2026. As the countdown begins, fans are excited to revisit the blood-soaked streets of Mirzapur in this new avatar. Meanwhile, Fazal's upcoming projects include Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino (2024), Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947, and the Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life. He will also star in a Hollywood film titled Rule Breakers opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge.