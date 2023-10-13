Box office collection: 'Fukrey 3' soars high among all

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Fukrey 3' soars high among all

By Aikantik Bag 11:16 am Oct 13, 202311:16 am

'Fukrey 3' box office collection

Fukrey 3 showed an exceptional hold on weekdays and is now gearing up for another humongous weekend. The third installment of the cult comedy franchise has become a viewers' favorite and has been praised by critics too. The movie is marching toward the Rs. 100 crore mark and with the National Cinema Day scheme (tickets at Rs. 99), the collection will grow by folds.

2/3

India collection and cast of the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial earned Rs. 1 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 81.24 crore in India. The movie is pitted against Mission Raniganj and Jawan at the box office. The cast includes Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others. Ali Fazal appears in a cameo.

3/3

Twitter Post