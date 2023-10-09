Box office collection: 'Mission Raniganj' is set for mission blockbuster

By Aikantik Bag 11:02 am Oct 09, 202311:02 am

'Mission Raniganj' box office collection

Akshay Kumar and his affinity toward biopics is a very lucrative combo in Bollywood. Now, Khiladi Kumar has starred in another biopic titled Mission Raniganj and the film experienced a decent opening at the box office. Considering his tumultuous ride at the box office, Kumar seems to have found momentum with this newly released film based on Jaswant Singh Gill.

A successful opening weekend at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Tinu Suresh Desai directorial earned Rs. 4.83 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 12.13 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics but fans are happy to witness him in his home turf. The cast includes Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, among others.

Kumar aiming to replicate box office successes

Kumar has had a tough ride at the box office post-pandemic. Most of his movies have been commercial disasters. He redeemed himself with OMG 2 in August and is gradually gaining momentum. The recently released film is based on the real-life incident of the 1989 Raniganj coal field rescue mission. Fans are delighted to see Kumar in this new avatar.